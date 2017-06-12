WHO: Maldives, Bhutan have eliminated measles
There are 1 comment on the PhysOrg Weblog story from 16 hrs ago, titled WHO: Maldives, Bhutan have eliminated measles. In it, PhysOrg Weblog reports that:
The World Health Organization said Tuesday that Bhutan and the Maldives have eliminated measles, becoming the first countries in their region to stop the highly contagious disease. Bhutan and the Maldives launched immunization programs around 40 years ago with a strategy of mass vaccination of high-risk populations.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.
|
Winnipeg, Canada
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Don't believe it coming from WHO which is Big Pharma funded.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Drugs for enlarged prostate can up depression, ...
|1 hr
|John
|2
|Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in...
|11 hr
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|Common autism symptom observed in mice
|13 hr
|WHO lies
|1
|More Evidence Links Autism With Fevers During P...
|13 hr
|WHO lies
|1
|Porn-induced erectile dysfunction: How does it ...
|19 hr
|Maltamon
|3
|GOP Gov: Brewer Defends Medicaid Expansion: 'We... (Jun '13)
|22 hr
|Sorosing On
|46
|Discussing making City Park a smoke freea -
|Mon
|hmmm
|33
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 7
|Complyed
|173
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC