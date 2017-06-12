There are on the PhysOrg Weblog story from 16 hrs ago, titled WHO: Maldives, Bhutan have eliminated measles. In it, PhysOrg Weblog reports that:

The World Health Organization said Tuesday that Bhutan and the Maldives have eliminated measles, becoming the first countries in their region to stop the highly contagious disease. Bhutan and the Maldives launched immunization programs around 40 years ago with a strategy of mass vaccination of high-risk populations.

