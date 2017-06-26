When is an opioid safe to take?

When is an opioid safe to take?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Widespread use of opioids for pain has led to an epidemic of addiction in the United States. Forty lives are lost to prescription drug overdose every day, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 5 hr Kaitlynn132 7,218
why do women wear such short skirts (Jun '11) 9 hr ricky 46
News Problems With Some Patients At Mid-State Pain C... (Aug '09) 11 hr vbrown 325
News The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stab... 11 hr mike pence veep 1
News Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07) 11 hr Nancy 389
News Developing nations are taking the lead on healt... 13 hr Trumpsajoke 13
News The Best Meat Pies in Toronto 15 hr Scone 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 21 David 176
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,541 • Total comments across all topics: 282,053,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC