What's The Rate Of Smoking In The 13- To 15-Year-Old Crowd?

A new report from the Centers for Disease Control looks at rates of smoking among 13- to 15-year-olds and how they feel about it, with a nod to the kinds of measures that work to cut rates of teen smoking. Worldwide, about 10 percent of the youngest teens smoke, according to the report, which analyzed data on more than 170,000 young teens in 61 countries.

