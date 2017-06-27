WA e-cigarette users may be unwitting...

WA e-cigarette users may be unwittingly breaking smoking law

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Yahoo!

E-cigarettes that contain liquid nicotine are banned around the nation, and in WA it is illegal to supply non-nicotine e-cigarettes that resemble a tobacco product. Perversely, using non-nicotine e-cigarettes is legal in WA but they have to be sourced, along with flavoured liquid "vaping" cartridges, from elsewhere.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance c... 3 hr CodeTalker 7
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... 10 hr wagnous 1
News Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes 13 hr BPT 7
News Why I take my daughter with me to the gynecologist (Dec '14) 15 hr thenose 333
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 17 hr Jessicca 7,219
News Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye... 20 hr Bill Dunning 5
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 20 hr no 52
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,998 • Total comments across all topics: 282,104,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC