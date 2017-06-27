WA e-cigarette users may be unwittingly breaking smoking law
E-cigarettes that contain liquid nicotine are banned around the nation, and in WA it is illegal to supply non-nicotine e-cigarettes that resemble a tobacco product. Perversely, using non-nicotine e-cigarettes is legal in WA but they have to be sourced, along with flavoured liquid "vaping" cartridges, from elsewhere.
