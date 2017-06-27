U2's Adam Clayton thanks Townshend and Clapton for helping him kick alcoholism
U2 bassist Adam Clayton has thanked his bandmates, as well as The Who's Pete Townshend and guitarist Eric Clapton, for helping him quit alcohol. The recovering alcoholic said Townshend and Clapton were crucial in starting his recovery process, while the rest of U2 were there for him throughout.
