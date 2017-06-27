U2 bassist thanks band for helping hi...

U2 bassist thanks band for helping him through addiction

16 hrs ago Read more: Vallejo Times-Herald

U2 bassist Adam Clayton thanked his bandmates for their support during his treatment and recovery from alcohol abuse years ago, before joining them for a rollicking rendition of a few hits. Clayton received an award Monday night at a Manhattan theater from MusiCares, a foundation that helps musicians get treatment for addiction.

Chicago, IL

