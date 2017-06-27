U2 bassist thanks band for helping him through addiction
U2 bassist Adam Clayton thanked his bandmates for their support during his treatment and recovery from alcohol abuse years ago, before joining them for a rollicking rendition of a few hits. Clayton received an award Monday night at a Manhattan theater from MusiCares, a foundation that helps musicians get treatment for addiction.
