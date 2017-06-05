Twins to welcome Rod Carew back after...

Twins to welcome Rod Carew back after heart transplant

The Twins said Tuesday that Carew will return to Minnesota on July 3. It's his first trip to the state since receiving a heart and kidney transplant in December. Carew and his wife, Rhonda, will hold a news conference that day.

Chicago, IL

