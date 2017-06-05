Twins to welcome Rod Carew back after heart transplant
The Twins said Tuesday that Carew will return to Minnesota on July 3. It's his first trip to the state since receiving a heart and kidney transplant in December. Carew and his wife, Rhonda, will hold a news conference that day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Braeburn Pharma Keeps Up with Competitors with ...
|1 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Antipsychotic Drugs Market expected to grow at ...
|2 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|2 hr
|CodeTalker
|96
|Discussing making City Park a smoke freea -
|4 hr
|I killed my mom
|2
|How is Adult ADHD treated with medications?
|Tue
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Psychological intervention reduces fear of recu...
|Tue
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|Tue
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Tue
|Topcali80s
|172
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC