Trump wishes Muslims 'warm greetings' for Eid

US President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017, on June 23, 2017, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Saturday sent warm greetings" to Muslims celebrating the end of Ramadan, after his administration broke with the tradition of hosting a White House event to recognize the holy month. "On behalf of the American people, Melania and I send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr," Trump said in a statement.

