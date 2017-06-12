Trump tells GOP senators that the Hou...

Trump tells GOP senators that the House healthcare bill he...

Read more: SFGate

Congressional sources say President Donald Trump has told Republican senators that the House healthcare bill is "mean" and that the Senate version should be "more generous." The remarks were a surprising critique of a Republican-written House measure whose passage Trump fought for and embraced.

Chicago, IL

