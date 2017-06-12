Trump tells GOP senators that the House healthcare bill he...
Congressional sources say President Donald Trump has told Republican senators that the House healthcare bill is "mean" and that the Senate version should be "more generous." The remarks were a surprising critique of a Republican-written House measure whose passage Trump fought for and embraced.
