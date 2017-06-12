Trump: Health care dropouts sign that Democrats 'gave up'
President Donald Trump says the continued decline in the number of health care subscribers is a sign that the "obstructionist Democrats gave up." Trump tweeted Tuesday, "2 million more people just dropped out of ObamaCare.
