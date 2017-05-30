Trump Climate Decision Endangers Huma...

Trump Climate Decision Endangers Human Health: Doctors

2 hrs ago Read more: NBC Connecticut

President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement will endanger human health and make it hard to prevent even more damage from global warning, medical groups told NBC News. Many studies clearly lay out the risks from climate change - including respiratory and heat-related illnesses, insect-borne infections, water-borne diseases and threats to safe food and water.

