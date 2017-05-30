Trump Climate Decision Endangers Human Health: Doctors
President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the Paris climate change agreement will endanger human health and make it hard to prevent even more damage from global warning, medical groups told NBC News. Many studies clearly lay out the risks from climate change - including respiratory and heat-related illnesses, insect-borne infections, water-borne diseases and threats to safe food and water.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|1 hr
|whooooo
|4
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Xxdlfluxxxx
|45
|Free Online Pregnancy Test - Are The Test Resul... (Sep '07)
|8 hr
|Shqaueaillapowell
|152
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|23 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|20
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|pok
|53
|'Practical guide' for addressing substance abus...
|Wed
|Great Again
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Colie298
|7,208
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 28
|calvin
|170
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC