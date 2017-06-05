Top Republican seeks action now to steady insurance markets
In this May 24, 2017, file photo, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington. Brady is calling for immediate action to stabilize health insurance markets around the country, even as the GOP-led Congress pursues repeal of the Barack Obama law that created them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Discussing making City Park a smoke freea -
|9 min
|Just dumb
|21
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|29 min
|Stray- Dog
|136
|Bedbug claim spurs response from Centralia resort
|5 hr
|LucyGillenwater
|1
|Woman facing felony for pulling child's teeth i...
|9 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|6
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Youngman379
|47
|Why norovirus is such a menace (Feb '14)
|20 hr
|Holyland ziotards
|65
|Fillings could be bad for your health (Oct '16)
|22 hr
|Dentistry is Boring
|3
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Wed
|Complyed
|173
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC