Tobacco tax cuts at heart of Legislature's legal dispute

Bracing for a lawsuit from the Republican Legislature over a funding dispute, Gov. Mark Dayton on Friday singled out new tax breaks for cigarettes and premium cigars as "terrible public policy" that GOP leaders should agree to remove. Dayton signed those tax breaks into law after lawmakers wrapped up an overtime session settled and sent a new, $46 billion state budget to his desk.

