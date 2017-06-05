To love, honour and make healthier - ...

To love, honour and make healthier - " marriage may be good for the heart

Experts have found that people living with any of the three biggest risk factors for heart disease have higher survival rates if they are married. The study, which is to be presented to the British Cardiovascular Society conference in Manchester, examined data on more than 900,000 patients with high blood pressure, high cholesterol and type 2 diabetes which was obtained from hospitals in northern England between January 2000 and March 2013.

Chicago, IL

