Theresa May's joint chiefs of staff resign after botched Conservative election gamble

The two top aides to British Prime Minister Theresa May resigned Saturday, shouldering some of the blame for an election that proved a disaster for the Conservative Party, a headache for Britain's exit from the European Union - and potentially a fatal blow to May's premiership. Joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill formed part of May's small inner circle and were blamed by many Conservatives for the party's lacklustre campaign and unpopular election platform, which alienated older voters with its plan to make them pay more for long-term care.

