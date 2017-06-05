Theresa May's joint chiefs of staff r...

Theresa May's joint chiefs of staff resign after botched Conservative election gamble

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: National Post

The two top aides to British Prime Minister Theresa May resigned Saturday, shouldering some of the blame for an election that proved a disaster for the Conservative Party, a headache for Britain's exit from the European Union - and potentially a fatal blow to May's premiership. Joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill formed part of May's small inner circle and were blamed by many Conservatives for the party's lacklustre campaign and unpopular election platform, which alienated older voters with its plan to make them pay more for long-term care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Discussing making City Park a smoke freea - 1 hr yep 28
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 3 hr not an idiot 159
why do women wear such short skirts (Jun '11) 5 hr Bigsexy 42 45
News Project Vote, Obama voting project, fails 7 hr Phil 2
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... 20 hr Fart smoke 4
nudist 21 hr Povnudist 1
News Fillings could be bad for your health (Oct '16) Fri uio 4
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,480 • Total comments across all topics: 281,655,840

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC