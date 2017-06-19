There's frightening new data on the effects of a blockbuster...

There's frightening new data on the e...

20 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Adverse events for those taking Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals ' drug Acthar spiked last year, according to FDA data. Hospitalizations tripled, and "other serious" side effects quadrupled.

Chicago, IL

