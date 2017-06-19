The Latest: Saudi royals to make pledge to new crown prince

The Latest on Saudi Arabia's King Salman appointing his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince : Saudi King Salman has issued an order for high-ranking royals to pledge their allegiance to his son, 31-year-old Mohammed bin Salman, at a ceremony in Mecca. The order, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, said the meeting would take place after a special prayer Wednesday night amid the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

