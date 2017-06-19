The Latest: Saudi royals to make pled...

The Latest: Saudi royals to make pledge to new crown prince

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

The Latest on Saudi Arabia's King Salman appointing his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince : Saudi King Salman has issued an order for high-ranking royals to pledge their allegiance to his son, 31-year-old Mohammed bin Salman, at a ceremony in Mecca. The order, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, said the meeting would take place after a special prayer Wednesday night amid the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How to deal with hot weather while working 35 min The Ferret 6
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) 38 min Pilotron57 175
Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12) 2 hr Granniel 271
News Burlington dental patients told to get tested f... 2 hr Lenny 1
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 8 hr just enjoy what u... 292
News Study on why BLACK men die from prostate cancer... 16 hr SadButTrue 2
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 17 hr Ssnopdogg 49
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,702 • Total comments across all topics: 281,916,582

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC