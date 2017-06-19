The Latest: Saudi royals to make pledge to new crown prince
The Latest on Saudi Arabia's King Salman appointing his son Mohammed bin Salman as crown prince : Saudi King Salman has issued an order for high-ranking royals to pledge their allegiance to his son, 31-year-old Mohammed bin Salman, at a ceremony in Mecca. The order, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency, said the meeting would take place after a special prayer Wednesday night amid the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to deal with hot weather while working
|35 min
|The Ferret
|6
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|38 min
|Pilotron57
|175
|Esophagus Spasm - How my mom STOPS her Esophage... (May '12)
|2 hr
|Granniel
|271
|Burlington dental patients told to get tested f...
|2 hr
|Lenny
|1
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|8 hr
|just enjoy what u...
|292
|Study on why BLACK men die from prostate cancer...
|16 hr
|SadButTrue
|2
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|17 hr
|Ssnopdogg
|49
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC