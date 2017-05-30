The Latest: Muslim activist speaker c...

The Latest: Muslim activist speaker cheered at NY graduation

Read more: New Jersey Herald

A Muslim-American activist whose role as a commencement speaker has been criticized is being given a standing ovation by graduating students. Linda Sarsour is telling graduates of the City University of New York's Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy on Thursday that they must commit to demanding change.

