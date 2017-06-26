The Latest: GOP senator criticizes leaders on health care
A conservative Republican senator who doesn't back the GOP health care bill is using unusually sharp tones to criticize party leaders. Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is accusing top Republicans of trying to jam the legislation through the Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|9 hr
|Kaitlynn132
|7,218
|why do women wear such short skirts (Jun '11)
|12 hr
|ricky
|46
|Problems With Some Patients At Mid-State Pain C... (Aug '09)
|14 hr
|vbrown
|325
|The Latest: Insurer says cost-sharing will stab...
|15 hr
|mike pence veep
|1
|Early Pregnancy Symptom - How To Detect Pregnan... (Jun '07)
|15 hr
|Nancy
|389
|Developing nations are taking the lead on healt...
|16 hr
|Trumpsajoke
|13
|The Best Meat Pies in Toronto
|18 hr
|Scone
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|David
|176
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC