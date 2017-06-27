The Latest: AFL-CIO pushing to kill S...

The Latest: AFL-CIO pushing to kill Senate bill outright

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

CIO President Richard Trumka says the labor organization is running ad and social media campaigns in five key states kill the stalled Senate health care bill outright. Trumka told reporters in a conference call Wednesday that the bill would deprive millions of working people of health insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati... 7 min wagnous 1
News GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance c... 1 hr A Shame 5
News Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes 3 hr BPT 7
News Why I take my daughter with me to the gynecologist (Dec '14) 5 hr thenose 333
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 6 hr Jessicca 7,219
News Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye... 10 hr Bill Dunning 5
Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16) 10 hr no 52
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 282,094,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC