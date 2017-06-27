The Latest: AFL-CIO pushing to kill Senate bill outright
CIO President Richard Trumka says the labor organization is running ad and social media campaigns in five key states kill the stalled Senate health care bill outright. Trumka told reporters in a conference call Wednesday that the bill would deprive millions of working people of health insurance.
