The fight over healthcare is leading ...

The fight over healthcare is leading some to consider something radical

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

The UK technically has four different national healthcare systems, one for each country that makes up the union, but the general construct is known as the National Health System. Since Republicans took over Congress, Obamacare has become more popular.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) 2 min Martin garey 7
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) 15 hr Do what is right 5
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) 19 hr just enjoy what u... 290
News Cialis Real Life Stories (Jul '09) 22 hr Dave 38
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Sat stephen 174
News California raises smoking age to 21, tightens v... (May '16) Sat Mugs mahone 58
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) Fri Mari el 7,212
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,914 • Total comments across all topics: 281,843,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC