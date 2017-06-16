The Canadian Food Inspection Agency e...

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency expanded its recall of flour due...

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency expanded its recall of flour due to possible E. coli contamination, on June 15, 2017. HANDOUT/CFIA A national recall of flour due to E. coli contamination that began in March has been expanded again, this time to a product aimed at hotels and restaurants.

Chicago, IL

