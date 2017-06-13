Teen dances from hospital bed days after heart transplant
Fifteen-year-old Amari Hall went from open-heart surgery one week to a full-on dance party the next. The Capitol Heights, Maryland, teenager was born with a heart defect and needed a heart transplant.
