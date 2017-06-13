Teen dances from hospital bed days af...

Teen dances from hospital bed days after heart transplant

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Fifteen-year-old Amari Hall went from open-heart surgery one week to a full-on dance party the next. The Capitol Heights, Maryland, teenager was born with a heart defect and needed a heart transplant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... 9 min Jeremy 5
News Islampray 670x305 1 hr Simran68 2
News Drugs for enlarged prostate can up depression, ... 4 hr John 2
News Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in... 15 hr They cannot kill ... 2
News Common autism symptom observed in mice 17 hr WHO lies 1
News More Evidence Links Autism With Fevers During P... 17 hr WHO lies 1
News WHO: Maldives, Bhutan have eliminated measles 17 hr WHO lies 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,274 • Total comments across all topics: 281,750,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC