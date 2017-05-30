Survey: Many Adults with Diabetes Unaware of Their Increased Risk for Certain Serious Illnesses
Today, nearly 30 million people in the U.S. are living with diabetes, and 90-95 percent have type 2 diabetes. According to the American Diabetes Association, about 1.4 million new cases of diabetes are diagnosed in the U.S. every year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Loudon County News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|4 hr
|Unknowns
|11
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|12 hr
|whooooo
|4
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|16 hr
|Xxdlfluxxxx
|45
|Free Online Pregnancy Test - Are The Test Resul... (Sep '07)
|19 hr
|Shqaueaillapowell
|152
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|Thu
|Cordwainer Trout
|20
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|Thu
|pok
|53
|'Practical guide' for addressing substance abus...
|Wed
|Great Again
|1
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 28
|calvin
|170
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC