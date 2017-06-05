Study finds pregnancy seems safe for breast cancer survivors
A study gives reassuring news for breast cancer survivors who want to have children. Those who later became pregnant were no more likely to have their cancer come back than those who did not have a baby.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|41 min
|Ms Sassy
|72
|How is Adult ADHD treated with medications?
|12 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|3
|Psychological intervention reduces fear of recu...
|12 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
|Beef in Ohio recalled for possible contaminatio...
|12 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|ETMC: Decision against renewing lease with Trin...
|13 hr
|bernie
|1
|Woman uses Super Glue on teeth (Mar '09)
|15 hr
|Ryan the Retired ...
|145
|At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s...
|18 hr
|Enjoy farts
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|21 hr
|Topcali80s
|172
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC