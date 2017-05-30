Stock car racing governor undeterred by minor crash at track

Vermont's stock car racing governor said Wednesday he was undeterred by a minor crash he suffered during his first race of the season at the Thunder Road speedway over the holiday weekend and hopes to get back on the track soon, once his car is repaired. Republican Gov. Phil Scott was in second place as the Memorial Day Classic at the Barre track was nearing its end Sunday when his car had a problem with its right-front tire, causing him to spin out into the middle of the racetrack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.