Soundgarden's Chris Cornell autopsy: Drugs in system didn't play role in his death
Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had drugs in his body, including an anti-anxiety medication, but they didn't contribute to his death by hanging in a Detroit hotel room, according to autopsy reports released Friday. A resistance band was around his neck, and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door, said Dr. Theodore Brown, assistant Wayne County medical examiner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Standard.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NKY Notebook: Mystery solved on Gateway propert...
|1 hr
|Guy from Latonia
|1
|Genital Herpes: How To Diagnose & Treat It
|4 hr
|Mark
|1
|What Happens If You Have Oral Sex With A Cold S...
|4 hr
|sarah
|1
|Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns
|Fri
|Unknowns
|11
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|Thu
|whooooo
|4
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Xxdlfluxxxx
|45
|Free Online Pregnancy Test - Are The Test Resul... (Sep '07)
|Thu
|Shqaueaillapowell
|152
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 28
|calvin
|170
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC