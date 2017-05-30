Soundgarden's Chris Cornell autopsy: ...

Soundgarden's Chris Cornell autopsy: Drugs in system didn't play role in his death

Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell had drugs in his body, including an anti-anxiety medication, but they didn't contribute to his death by hanging in a Detroit hotel room, according to autopsy reports released Friday. A resistance band was around his neck, and the other end was attached to a clip over the top of the bathroom door, said Dr. Theodore Brown, assistant Wayne County medical examiner.

