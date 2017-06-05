Somali leaders say imams can spread w...

Somali leaders say imams can spread word on measles shots

With another three weeks of Ramadan and the holy week's gatherings, religious leaders are stepping up efforts with health care workers to control Minnesota's measles outbreak which has hit the Muslim Somali community the hardest. Children's Minnesota's Elham Ashkar says imams in their position of power can help spread the word that vaccination is in the best interest of the community.



