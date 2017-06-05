Somali leaders say imams can spread word on measles shots
With another three weeks of Ramadan and the holy week's gatherings, religious leaders are stepping up efforts with health care workers to control Minnesota's measles outbreak which has hit the Muslim Somali community the hardest. Children's Minnesota's Elham Ashkar says imams in their position of power can help spread the word that vaccination is in the best interest of the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How is Adult ADHD treated with medications?
|46 min
|Humanspirit
|2
|Third of teen girls experience depression
|1 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|6 hr
|WelbyMD
|55
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|13 hr
|Mel0116
|7,211
|Project Vote, Obama voting project, fails
|15 hr
|Ted Haggard s Gos...
|1
|More than a third of teenage girls experience d...
|15 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|2
|Why Suzanne Somers loves bioidentical hormones (Jun '09)
|15 hr
|AmerPie Gorilla
|96
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|20 hr
|Doug Barker
|171
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC