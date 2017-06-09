Snake venom is key ingredient in expe...

Snake venom is key ingredient in experimental drug for heart patients

An experimental antiplatelet drug has surprising bite. Based on a protein found in snake venom, the new drug prevented blood clotting in mice without causing excessive bleeding after an injury, according to research published Thursday in the journal Arteriosclerosis, Thrombosis and Vascular Biology.

