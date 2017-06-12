Smoking rate in UK second lowest in E...

Smoking rate in UK second lowest in Europe after 25% fall among young adults

In 2016, 15.8% of adults in the UK smoked, down from 17.2% in 2015, the data from the Office for National Statistics showed. Some 15.5% of adults currently smoke in England, rising to 18.1% in Northern Ireland, 17.7% in Scotland and 16.9% in Wales.

