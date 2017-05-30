Smith County man pleads guilty in synthetic drug distribution ring
Saleem Jeffer Jiwani, 58, pleaded guilty Wednesday to conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He also pleaded guilty to engaging in monetary transactions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KLTV Tyler.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|House budget pumps $170M into solving Ohio's op...
|1 hr
|whooooo
|4
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|Xxdlfluxxxx
|45
|Free Online Pregnancy Test - Are The Test Resul... (Sep '07)
|8 hr
|Shqaueaillapowell
|152
|Elijah Cummings Said Democrats Gave Black Peopl... (Aug '16)
|23 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|20
|Turmeric lowered high blood pressure (Feb '09)
|23 hr
|pok
|53
|'Practical guide' for addressing substance abus...
|Wed
|Great Again
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|Wed
|Colie298
|7,208
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|May 28
|calvin
|170
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC