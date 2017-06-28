Skin patch may be the future of flu vaccines, study suggests
A phase 1 clinical trial, the results of which were published in the medical journal Lancet on Tuesday, has deemed the dissolvable microneedle flu patch to be "well tolerated" and safe for possible use. Instead of receiving a flu vaccine with the typical prick of a syringe, the petite patch comes equipped with 100 microneedles that deliver a vaccine when pressed onto your arm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Walgreens and LabCorp Collaborate to Bring Pati...
|8 min
|wagnous
|1
|GOP touts lower premiums, but other insurance c...
|1 hr
|A Shame
|5
|Stratford taking precautions against mosquitoes
|3 hr
|BPT
|7
|Why I take my daughter with me to the gynecologist (Dec '14)
|5 hr
|thenose
|333
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|6 hr
|Jessicca
|7,219
|Number of Americans who die prematurely each ye...
|10 hr
|Bill Dunning
|5
|Gay guys in illinois (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|no
|52
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC