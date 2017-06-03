Skin cancer survivor has message for ...

Skin cancer survivor has message for others: 'You couldn't even see it'

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: WHNT-TV Huntsville

Children are at the most risk for sun damage, so dermatologists and members of Congress are taking action to protect them. "It was right here on my nose," said Karen Lynn, a skin cancer survivor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHNT-TV Huntsville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Repeal and replace debate filled with unknowns 1 hr Damian 12
News One in 3 hospitalized patients experience sympt... 5 hr Humanspirit 1
Ketamine Powder (Oct '13) 5 hr iloveks 9
News More than a third of teenage girls experience d... 5 hr Humanspirit 1
News NKY Notebook: Mystery solved on Gateway propert... 15 hr Guy from Latonia 1
News Genital Herpes: How To Diagnose & Treat It 18 hr Mark 1
News What Happens If You Have Oral Sex With A Cold S... 18 hr sarah 1
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) May 28 calvin 170
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Climate Change
  4. Gunman
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,291 • Total comments across all topics: 281,501,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC