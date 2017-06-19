Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'
There are 1 comment on the KFBB story from 13 hrs ago, titled Senate GOP releases bill to cut Medicaid, alter 'Obamacare'. In it, KFBB reports that:
Democratic senators hold a hearing hosted by Democratic Policy and Communications Committee Chair Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., left, with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., center, and Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., about how they say the ... . Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., joined by, from left, Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., speaks about the health overhaul following a closed-door strateg... WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans released their long-awaited bill Thursday to dismantle much of Barack Obama's health care law, proposing to cut Medicaid for low-income Americans and erase tax boosts that Obama imposed on high-earners and medical companies to finance his expansion of coverage.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KFBB.
|
United States
|
#1 10 hrs ago
The question is, If premiums go up because fewer people are paying into the system, then it is no better.
It appears a lot of very elderly people will be hanging onto their employment instead of retiring to keep their insurance.
This will in turn make it more difficult for younger people to be employed.
So it will raise premiums and kill jobs.
Not a good combo.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt...
|20 min
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|12
|Nine questions we have about the Senate health ...
|53 min
|KillCommies
|2
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|2 hr
|Autistic mormon
|23
|Flu vaccine ineffective for people 65 and older...
|5 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|CDC panel again advises against FluMist
|5 hr
|VACCINES MAIM KILL
|1
|Harbor-UCLA Medical Center cited for safety vio... (Oct '11)
|7 hr
|Human
|219
|GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14)
|8 hr
|Autistic mormon
|216
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Wed
|David
|176
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC