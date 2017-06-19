Scientists Find New Biomarker to Guid...

Scientists Find New Biomarker to Guide Cancer Immunotherapy

Read more: Voice of America

A lymphoma patient receives cellular immunotherapy as part of a study at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, Washington. Scientists said on Monday they had pinpointed a particular type of immune system cell that could predict more precisely if cancer patients are likely to respond to modern immunotherapy medicines.

Chicago, IL

