San Francisco to ban sales of vaping flavored liquid
In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago. San Francisco has approved a bill that bans the sale of flavored nicotine-laced liquid used in electronic cigarettes and flavored tobacco products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to deal with hot weather while working
|32 min
|andet1987
|11
|Study on why BLACK men die from prostate cancer...
|3 hr
|SadButTrue
|7
|Adults under 25 "twice as likely to suffer from...
|9 hr
|Holy Silicon Wafer
|1
|Has Gluten-Free Living Gotten Easier?
|15 hr
|Cooking2Thrive
|1
|Choices Seminars (Apr '14)
|16 hr
|JWS
|34
|Husband impregnated my best friend
|17 hr
|Sami3
|2
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|17 hr
|David
|176
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC