San Francisco Moves to Ban Sales of Vaping Flavors, Menthol Cigarettes

San Francisco city supervisors approved this week an ordinance to ban the sales of flavored vaping liquid. The measure would also prohibit sales of menthol cigarettes and other flavored tobacco products.

