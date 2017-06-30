Republicans consider a novel idea: Wh...

Republicans consider a novel idea: What if Obamacare repeal...

13 hrs ago

After weeks of withering criticism over their plan to take health insurance from 22 million in order to finance tax cuts for rich people, some Senate Republicans have been kicking around an idea: Maybe don't give tax cuts to rich people. Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Bob Corker of Tennessee have proposed the idea of retaining at least the 3.8% surtax on high earners' investment income - though the same political and policy logic would seem to also apply to another Obamacare tax, the 0.9% surtax on high-earners' labor income.

Chicago, IL

