Report: Dog flu confirmed in 8 states, including South Carolina

Pet owners are being urged to watch their dogs for signs of the dog flu after the first case has been confirmed in South Carolina. The University of Florida's College of Veterinary Medicine lists eight states that have recorded confirmed cases of canine influenza.

