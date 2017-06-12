Red Sox TV analyst Remy has cancer again, facing surgery
Boston Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy said Monday he has been diagnosed with lung cancer for a fifth time and will have surgery to treat it in two weeks. The 64-year-old Remy spoke to reporters before working the opener of Boston's two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
