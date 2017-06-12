Red Sox TV analyst Remy has cancer ag...

Red Sox TV analyst Remy has cancer again, facing surgery

15 hrs ago

Boston Red Sox TV analyst Jerry Remy said Monday he has been diagnosed with lung cancer for a fifth time and will have surgery to treat it in two weeks. The 64-year-old Remy spoke to reporters before working the opener of Boston's two-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Chicago, IL

