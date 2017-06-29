Record 64.7m anti-depressant prescriptions handed out in 2016
Prescriptions for the drugs across England rose by 3.7 million items in 2016, from 61 million to 64.7 million, according to data from NHS Digital. The number of anti-depressant prescriptions has more than doubled in the last decade - in 2006 there were 31 million such prescriptions.
