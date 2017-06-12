Protein could suppress growth of brea...

Protein could suppress growth of breast cancer

2 hrs ago Read more: Biggleswade Today

A new breast cancer treatment could be on the horizon after British scientists discovered a protein that stops its growth and spread. The breakthrough could also be applicable to other types of cancer as the activities of PRH are not confined to the breast.

