PROMISES, PROMISES: What Trump has pledged on health care
President Donald Trump is not known for plunging into the details of complex policy issues, and health care is no exception. Since his campaign days, Trump has addressed health care in broad, aspirational strokes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Meat Pies in Toronto
|7 min
|Scone
|1
|President Trump gestures to the crowd while lea...
|30 min
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|2 hr
|RushFan666
|59
|GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|CORNALACHIA CORNB...
|218
|Developing nations are taking the lead on healt...
|2 hr
|Funny Thing
|12
|Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt...
|2 hr
|CORNALACHIA CORNB...
|24
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|11
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|David
|176
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC