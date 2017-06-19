PM Trudeau to take part in Global Citizen festival ahead of G20 in Hamburg
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will champion gender equality and other global issues at a star-studded music festival before continuing the conversation with world leaders at the G20 summit in Germany next month. The concert organized by Global Citizen, an international advocacy group, follows a similar festival Trudeau co-hosted in Montreal last year, which was aimed at raising awareness about the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Best Meat Pies in Toronto
|8 min
|Scone
|1
|President Trump gestures to the crowd while lea...
|30 min
|Hostis Publicus
|5
|Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic...
|2 hr
|RushFan666
|59
|GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14)
|2 hr
|CORNALACHIA CORNB...
|218
|Developing nations are taking the lead on healt...
|2 hr
|Funny Thing
|12
|Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt...
|2 hr
|CORNALACHIA CORNB...
|24
|Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|11
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Jun 21
|David
|176
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC