PM Trudeau to take part in Global Cit...

PM Trudeau to take part in Global Citizen festival ahead of G20 in Hamburg

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Western Star

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will champion gender equality and other global issues at a star-studded music festival before continuing the conversation with world leaders at the G20 summit in Germany next month. The concert organized by Global Citizen, an international advocacy group, follows a similar festival Trudeau co-hosted in Montreal last year, which was aimed at raising awareness about the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Best Meat Pies in Toronto 8 min Scone 1
News President Trump gestures to the crowd while lea... 30 min Hostis Publicus 5
News Republican health care plan unveiled: Cut Medic... 2 hr RushFan666 59
News GOP governors don't see 'Obamacare' going away (Oct '14) 2 hr CORNALACHIA CORNB... 218
News Developing nations are taking the lead on healt... 2 hr Funny Thing 12
News Which GOP senators have concerns with the healt... 2 hr CORNALACHIA CORNB... 24
News Governors wary of Medicaid cost shift in Senate... 3 hr Red Crosse 11
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 21 David 176
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,799 • Total comments across all topics: 282,037,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC