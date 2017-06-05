Pet owners warned as highly contagiou...

Pet owners warned as highly contagious dog flu spreads after dog show

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WSOCTV

The new strain was apparently spread by out-of-state dogs at a dog show in Houston County last month. Veterinarians said the dog flu is so contagious that a dog can sneeze 20 feet away from another dog and pass it or people can spread it by petting another dog.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 1 hr Red Crosse 155
News Discussing making City Park a smoke freea - 3 hr amused 25
News At age 111, America's oldest veteran is still s... 6 hr Fart smoke 4
nudist 7 hr Povnudist 1
News Fillings could be bad for your health (Oct '16) 12 hr uio 4
News Bedbug claim spurs response from Centralia resort 19 hr LucyGillenwater 1
News Woman facing felony for pulling child's teeth i... 23 hr Mullahing It Over 6
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Jun 7 Complyed 173
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,988 • Total comments across all topics: 281,641,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC