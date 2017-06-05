Pet owners warned as highly contagious dog flu spreads after dog show
The new strain was apparently spread by out-of-state dogs at a dog show in Houston County last month. Veterinarians said the dog flu is so contagious that a dog can sneeze 20 feet away from another dog and pass it or people can spread it by petting another dog.
