Patients 'shouldn't panic' over Aspirin bleed risk study
Elderly patients should not panic over reports that taking aspirin long-term increases the risk of stomach and gut bleeding, doctors said. Instead they should carry on taking the cheap painkiller and talk to their GP or chemist if they are concerned .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leighton Buzzard Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Health Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ...
|2 hr
|How quaint
|1
|Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07)
|5 hr
|Len234
|7,213
|Bowel function index valid for opioid-induced c... (Nov '15)
|6 hr
|bobby
|3
|Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15)
|13 hr
|franck222
|4
|Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09)
|19 hr
|Martin garey
|7
|Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10)
|Sat
|Do what is right
|5
|Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12)
|Sat
|just enjoy what u...
|290
|Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07)
|Sat
|stephen
|174
Find what you want!
Search Health Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC