Patients 'shouldn't panic' over Aspir...

Patients 'shouldn't panic' over Aspirin bleed risk study

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: Leighton Buzzard Online

Elderly patients should not panic over reports that taking aspirin long-term increases the risk of stomach and gut bleeding, doctors said. Instead they should carry on taking the cheap painkiller and talk to their GP or chemist if they are concerned .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leighton Buzzard Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Health Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vulnerable residents 'trapped' in interim care ... 2 hr How quaint 1
News Pregnancy Symptoms - 12 Very Early Symptoms of ... (Jun '07) 5 hr Len234 7,213
News Bowel function index valid for opioid-induced c... (Nov '15) 6 hr bobby 3
News Let's help seniors, disabled (Mar '15) 13 hr franck222 4
News Helping ease cancer battle (Feb '09) 19 hr Martin garey 7
News Critics say Wal-Mart sick-pay policy puts publi... (Mar '10) Sat Do what is right 5
Morgellons - What I believe it really is (Oct '12) Sat just enjoy what u... 290
Nudity at doctor's office (Mar '07) Sat stephen 174
See all Health Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Health Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,496 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC