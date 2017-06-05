Pastor Greg Laurie digs into the fina...

Pastor Greg Laurie digs into the final days of Steve McQueen

Read more: Press-Telegram

Harvest Ministries' Pastor Greg Laurie authored the book “Steve McQueen: The Salvation of an American Icon.” The book is based on Laurie's cross-country drive in his 1968 Highland Green Ford Mustang 390 GT through Malibu, Hollywood, the Midwest and New York tracing McQueen's life, relationships, career and spiritual journey. The iconic muscle car was the vehicle McQueen drove in his film “Bullitt.” Pastor Laurie was photographed on Tuesday June 6, 2017.

Chicago, IL

