Parasite in cats linked to prostate cancer risk
A common parasite found in cats is linked to prostate cancer in men while scientists say it can be spread by handling litter trays. Scientists have discovered that the microscopic bug - known as Toxoplasma gondii - can trigger inflammation and the formation of cysts in the prostate gland.
