Officials: 2 mumps cases confirmed at Harvard University
The Boston Globe reports that Dr. Paul Barreira, director of Harvard University Health Services, said in an email to students and staff that the infections were confirmed Thursday. The cases coincide with several other mumps diagnoses in the Boston area over the past month.
